A new, free, PlayStation Plus-exclusive DLC pack is available now for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

It's good to be a CoD player on PlayStation.

PlayStation Call of Duty players have another free Combat Pack available now with new cosmetics for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The Season One Combat Pack includes an Epic Operator skin for Sims, two weapon blueprints, a watch, a calling card, an emblem, and a 60-minute double XP token.

Image via PlayStation Store

The only requirement to grab the DLC is you must be a PlayStation Plus subscriber, which is a service you need to play Call of Duty or any game online on PS4 or PS5 anyway.

Activision’s deal with Sony looks to continue for the foreseeable future. Multiple Combat Packs were released for PS Plus players in Modern Warfare and Warzone throughout 2020.

Here’s everything that’s contained in the Season One Combat Pack, which is rolling out to everyone on PlayStation now: