A Call of Duty: Warzone glitch is turning weapons into dogs

Call of Duty: Warzone players are experiencing a glitch that turns their weapons into other objects when they die. Usually, the glitch will just display the dropped item as a different weapon. But one player witnessed their sniper rifle turn into a dog.

A player uploaded a clip of their teammate being eliminated in Warzone. When the player died, all of their loot was scattered on the ground normally, but their AX-50 turned into a surprising object. The sniper rifle turned into a model of Riley, the dog that was recently added to Modern Warfare in the season three battle pass. The dog only appears in a finishing move animation and isn’t a controllable character.

Other players in the comments confirmed the glitch happens frequently when dying. A lot of weapons will have wrong descriptions or will appear as a different gun. The guns return to their original form when picked up, so it seems to only occur when they’re on the ground.

Another player confirmed that nothing happens when Riley is picked up and said the dog turns back into whatever weapon was dropped. Some players have speculated the glitch may indicate a new killstreak or drop will make an appearance in Warzone soon.

Dogs have appeared as killstreaks in previous Call of Duty titles and there are already a few canine allies present in Modern Warfare. A dog companion would be an interesting perk or streak to find in Warzone to add variety to the gameplay.

There’s no proof that any type of change like this is coming to Warzone, however, and the dog model is likely just a glitch.