Wiz Khalifa partners with the Pittsburgh Knights

Pittsburgh Knights is teaming up with famous rapper Wiz Khalifa, the organization announced today.

The Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist joins Pittsburgh Knights as a strategic partner. He’ll offer expertise in creative direction, marketing, live events, and entertainment.

“It is awesome to partner with the Knights, alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers, on this exciting endeavor,” Wiz Khalifa said. “Being based in Pittsburgh, my hometown, a city known for bringing home championships, I am pumped to be a part of this moment in history kicking off another winning team for the city.”

Pittsburgh Knights was founded in 2017 and is partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most popular franchises in the NFL. The organization is involved in Super Smash Bros. and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, among other titles.

Pittsburgh Knights’ CEO James O’Connor said that Wiz Khalifa is a visionary. “He’s always ahead of the curve; he’s creative and savvy,” O’Connor said. “We admire him and his team for their work ethic and we’re really happy to welcome him into the Knights’ family.”

Wiz Khalifa isn’t the first artist to enter esports, though. Imagine Dragons, an American rock band, has been associated with Rogue since 2018 and Drake, the most famous Canadian rapper, is 100 Thieves’ co-owner.