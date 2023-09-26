With the passing of the SAG-AFTRA vote on Sept. 25, the union for video game talent has collectively voted in favor of authorizing a strike against the gaming industry, citing poor treatment, stagnating wages, and a myriad of other issues they believe need to be dealt with.

After multiple rounds of negotiations failed to result in an updated agreement, the union is ready to mobilize and, with the vote passed, may schedule strike action—meaning major disruptions to the wider gaming industry.

What is the SAG-AFTRA video game strike vote?

The vote to authorize a strike was passed unanimously. Image via SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA has followed in the footsteps of the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and lobbied a vote to members to determine if the collective should authorize a strike against the wider industry following five rounds of failed negotiations with companies in the gaming industry. Registration to vote opened on Sept. 5. The final tally was revealed on Sept. 25.

The Screen Actor’s Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is a group that represents over 160,000 members of the film, television, and video gaming industry. From actors to broadcasters, singers to performers, recording artists to news writers, SAG-AFTRA represents a bulk of the world’s on-screen, voiceover, and writing talent.

Over 98 percent of voters representing a quarter of SAG-AFTRA voted in favor and as a result, the union’s members are preparing to shut down work and join the already-striking film and television group in boycotting roles for gaming projects.

Keep in mind: this vote was only in place to authorize a strike. The unanimous decision to proceed, should it be necessary, will now be used as leverage in negotiations with key studios. Should demands not be met, the union may then strike.

All SAG-AFTRA’s major demands

SAG-AFTRA has made a number of demands ahead of key bargaining and negotiation dates with “signatory” video game companies, including but not limited to:

Limiting the use of performance capture outside of the immediate project.

outside of the immediate project. Contractual protection to performers regarding the unregulated use of AI via performance capture.

via performance capture. Wage increases in line with those handed to the film and television industry to keep up with inflation.

in line with those handed to the film and television industry to keep up with inflation. Harsher safety measures .

. Regulated five-minute-per-hour rest periods when on-set for on-camera performers.

when on-set for on-camera performers. Prohibitions against stunts for self-taped auditions .

. Vocal stress protections for voice actors and performers.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 marks the next meeting between the union and key players, with a number of studios representing the industry including Activision, Disney, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Insomniac, Take 2, and Warner Bros. Games.

What could a strike mean for the gaming industry?

Right now, negotiations are ongoing and SAG-AFTRA video game performers have not begun to strike. That said, should further negotiations fail and the decision to walk out be given, there are likely to be further delays to projects featuring members of SAG-AFTRA.

While SAG-AFTRA has named particular studios as part of the negotiation, large-scale projects outside of these studios may see disruption as a result. With so many different roles involved in making games—including voice acting, motion capture, and music production—it’s easy to see a game’s development affected by a strike.

The last time SAG-AFTRA’s video gaming members went on strike was in 2016, with the walkout lasting almost a year. However, with the strike only affecting a subset of the industry, game development was largely unaffected.

Time will tell just how much of an impact a strike now will have if one ends up going ahead at all.

SAG-AFTRA video game strike timeline

Here’s how the SAG-AFTRA video game strike unfolded over time:

Nov. 7, 2022 — The Interactive Media Agreement, a bargaining agreement contract between SAG-AFTRA and video game companies, ceases; new negotiations begin.

Apr. 18, 2023 — WGA members unanimously vote to authorize strike action. 97.85 percent of voters agree to halt work in protest should negotiations fail.

May 2 — WGA members begin strike action.

July 14 — SAG-AFTRA film and television members fail to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP); members start strike action.

Sept. 1 — SAG-AFTRA issues a vote to authorize a strike against video game companies, with voting to open in the coming week.

Sept. 5 — Voting for strike authorization opened for all eligible members.

Sept. 25 — WGA reaches “tentative agreement” with AMPTP, possibly bringing an end to the strike after five months.

Sept. 25 — Voting for strike authorization closed. In total, 34,687 ballots were received.

Sept. 25 — SAG-AFTRA members vote unanimously to authorize strike action.

Sept. 26 to 28 — The next round of negotiations between union and video game companies is set to commence.

