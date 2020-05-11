Ubisoft to host Ubisoft Forward, an “E3-style” digital showcase

Digital conferences will likely be the norm for the foreseeable future.

Ubisoft Forward, the company’s first digital conference, will take place on July 12. Fans can expect an “E3-style showcase” with more information on upcoming Ubisoft titles, the company announced earlier today.

Ubisoft is hosting this digital conference in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused almost every major conference to be canceled or postponed.

Ubisoft promises a showcase experience like E3 with exclusive news, reveals, and more information on various titles. Ubisoft didn’t confirm what titles would be covered at the event, but fans can likely expect news on Assassins Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and various other games.

Watch Dogs and Rainbow Six Quarantine were both delayed in late 2019 to increase development time and fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the new titles. It’s unclear if the COVID-19 pandemic has further delayed the release of the games, but Ubisoft will likely provide an update at the digital conference.

More companies will likely follow Ubisoft’s lead and host their own digital events to showcase their upcoming games and reveal new titles. The COVID-19 pandemic has made in-person events impossible right now, so this might be the standard format for the foreseeable future.

Ubisoft Forward will start on July 12 at 2pm CT.