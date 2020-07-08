Twitch seeks out new execs to address sexual misconduct and DMCA issues

Twitch is looking for a couple of new highly-experienced executives to join the platform in an effort to combat issues regarding both digital safety and music licensing.

The platform posted two separate job openings today looking for people who have over 10 years of experience to fill the roles of “principal music partnership and licensing manager” and “head of trust and safety.”

Both topics have been highly talked about over the past month. As numerous people in the gaming industry have increasingly voiced sexual harassment allegations that span nearly every major esports and gaming scene, Twitch’s ties to the industry and streamers accused of misconduct have drawn criticism from the public.

Meanwhile, a plethora of Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices that have been doled out to content creators this summer has put streamers and Twitch in an uncomfortable legal position.

In its “trust and safety” position, Twitch is looking for an individual who has 10 years of experience in “content moderation operations and policy development for online communities.” The responsibility of the exec will be to assist in the development of the platform’s safety and community guidelines, as well as to create means of abuse detection and rule enforcement.

On the musical side of things, Twitch is trying to find a candidate with 10 years of business development or legal experience in digital music. The goal of the position will be to “negotiate strategic partnership deals with key music industry partners.”

Following a multitude of streamers receiving DMCA notices, content creators have been forced to strip down their Twitch pages of any content that could potentially violate any copyright laws.

In the past year, the rise of “Just Chatting” streams has resulted in many content creators watching and reacting to things like music videos, many of which potentially violate DMCA laws. Additionally, a large number of content creators have a tendency to play songs from Spotify and Pandora as background music to their stream. Those have also been identified recently as being in violation of DMCA law.

With this new job opening, it looks like Twitch might be trying to work with some music studios to make some sort of deal that would allow streamers to incorporate more music into their content legally.