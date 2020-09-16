TSM partners with sponsorship management firm Advocate

Sponsorship management firm Advocate has added TSM to its growing portfolio of teams, organizations, and content creators using its tools, the company announced today.

The news comes just a couple weeks ahead of the League of Legends World Championship, which starts on Sept. 25. TSM is one of 24 teams that qualified for the event this year after winning the LCS Summer Split last month.

L.A.-based Advocate uses a number of tools for people, teams, and companies in gaming and esports to help them understand, measure, and track how their sponsorship activations and campaigns perform.

Their sponsorship management and analytics are used by a handful of teams including the Golden Guardians, Team Liquid, the Chicago Huntsmen, the Dallas Fuel, Team Envy, the San Francisco Shock, and the New York Excelsior.

Meanwhile, brands that use their tools include Activision, Surfeasy, Avast, and Bud Light.

TSM hasn’t announced how it intends on using the partnership, but the esports team organization has a plethora of sponsors that it will likely have campaigns with during Worlds.

The team’s website lists six partners, including Peripheral manufacturer Logitech, PC maker Legion, Twitch, insurance company GEICO, online food delivery service Grubhub, and energy drink brand MTN DEW AMP Game Fuel.

With their participation in Worlds approaching, however, there are likely going to be more sponsors looking to work with the team.