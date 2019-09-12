TSM is building a $13 million esports training center in Los Angeles

TSM is set to begin construction on a 25,000-square-foot building in Los Angeles that will serve as the team’s esports training center.

The new facility will be the hub for all TSM operations, player training, development, and content creation in the United States. Included within the initial plans for the building are a content studio, streaming rooms for traveling content creators, practice rooms, and a fitness center.

TSM on Twitter we’ll have a computer set up for you when you stop by, @ColinCowherd😎 https://t.co/06mAJOjBCg

Lenovo will sponsor and outfit the facility’s gaming lounge PCs and other equipment. The Lenovo Legion Lounge will not be the only brand partnership involving naming rights and equipment announced for the building, as TSM said more will come in the future.

This facility is set to open in 2020.