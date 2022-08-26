TinyBuild acquires 2 studios, IPs including Surgeon Simulator for $8.4 million

TinyBuild has acquired Bossa Studios’ IPs as well as Russian studio Konfa Games for $8.4 million, collectively, moving forward.

Bossa Studios, the studio behind comedic physics-based games such as Surgeon Simulator and I am Bread, is ready to dedicate its focus to its new titles. As a result, the British video game developers have revealed that they have teamed up with video game developers TinyBuild so that they can place their “hearts and souls” into other ventures.

We're excited to announce that we have acquired @bossagames IP's which include popular games such as @surgeonsim, @IAmFishGame and @IAmBreadGame. In addition, we've also acquired Konfa Games studio! Welcome to the Orange Crew🔥https://t.co/IIcMWL3NIY — tinyBuild (@tinyBuild) August 26, 2022

“Since early 2022, Bossa has been focused exclusively in the genre of co-op PvE,” Bossa co-founder Henrique Olifiers said. “We have been prototyping a lot, and now find ourselves in full production of titles we are pouring our hearts and souls into.”

TinyBuild will become the new developers behind Bossa Studios’ IPs popular games Surgeon Simulator, I am Fish, and I am Bread. TinyBuild’s deal with Bossa Studios’ three IPs will include “an upfront payment of $3 million”, according to the publisher. With the new developers taking over, Olifiers commented further on the new deal and how it will allow both sides to develop their paths while ensuring that the success of Bossa Studios’ primary games is maintained.

“This brought us to the question of how best to take care of our legacy, our existing games, and how to ensure they have a future of their own,” Olifiers said. “Together with TinyBuild, we found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish has a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do.”

Apart from the acquisition of Bossa Studios’ IPs, TinyBuild has also announced the acquisition of Russian studio Konfa Games for $5.4 million. Konfa Games is most known for developing Despotism 3k and is currently working on an upcoming title, Despot’s Game. It will join TinyBuild’s studio in Belgrad, Serbia as part of the acquisition moving forward.

TinyBuild posted $52.2 million in revenue in 2021, as revealed in its first financial results post-IPO, for a 39 percent increase from 2020. As for Bossa Studios, it revealed that the Bossa franchises made $6 million in revenue throughout 2021.