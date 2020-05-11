The Steam summer sale will reportedly start in June

Make sure to take advantage of the deals during the sale.

Steam’s summer sale will take place from June 25 to July 9, according to data miner Pavel Djundik.

Valve hasn’t confirmed the leaked dates, but the company releases the information to Steam developers early, which almost always results in a leak. This is good news for players who want to wait for the sale and save money.

Djundik revealed the summer sale dates, which were leaked by Chinese developers and later corroborated by other sources. The leaked dates are the same as the 2019 summer sale, so the information seems to be on schedule.

Djundik also revealed information about a Steam user loyalty program with a point system. The points can reportedly be redeemed for badge levels and possibly game discounts if enough points are accrued.

Steam sales usually occur seasonally and offer some of the best deals and price cuts for players to enjoy. The sales normally take place around the same time each year and fans already predicted the summer sale would take place at some point in June. Knowing the dates of the sales allows players to wait to ensure they get the best deal possible on their purchases.

The last Steam sale was the winter sale in 2019, so another sale should be just around the corner. There have been spring sales in the past, but there wasn’t one in 2019 and it’s likely too late for there to be a spring sale in 2020.

The sale dates aren’t officially confirmed but fans can likely expect it to run around the predicted dates.