Team Liquid releases 20th-anniversary merch capsule

Team Liquid released a new line of merch today to celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary. Fans can select from several options that suit almost every climate.

Liquid is an iconic esports organization that started as a Battle.net clan and StarCraft community site. The organization has since grown to feature dozens of professional players across 17 different games, such as League of Legends, CS:GO, Rainbow Six: Siege, and VALORANT. Liquid has also branched out into other sectors like video production and ran the popular wiki network, Liquipedia.

To celebrate 20 years of being at the forefront of the esports world, Liquid has released a Liquid Legacy merch capsule.

The Team Liquid Legacy is the foundation for where we are today. This capsule pays homage to our history and refreshes our classic look for 2020 and beyond.



The merch capsule includes a reversible bomber, hoodie, two versions of a zip jacket, a legacy jersey tee, and a world championship mousepad. The clothing options range in price based on what’s selected.

The cheapest clothing option is the Legacy Jersey SS Tee, which is $40 and features the Liquid logo and name on the front. The Legacy Zip Hoodie is the next most affordable item, which costs $75.

Hardcore Liquid fans can purchase the non-sponsored Liquid Official 2020 Zip Jacket for $89 or buy the sponsored option for $94, which includes Liquid sponsors on the sleeves and back. The Liquid reversible bomber costs $150 and features a solid white exterior and a gold pattern interior, which can be flipped inside out if desired.

The world championship mousepad features the 2020 Liquid League roster in a cartoon mockup on a 35 by 16-inch surface. This unique piece of merch costs $30 and will begin shipping on Oct. 1.

Liquid fans can purchase the Legacy items from the official Liquid store.