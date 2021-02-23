Streamlabs launches Willow, an all-in-one bio link tool for creators, brands, and businesses

It's a new way to link out to all of your content.

Streamlabs is launching a new tool for its users called Willow, an all-in-one bio link tool that’s aimed to help generate more revenue for creators, brands, and businesses while also making their links more discoverable.

Willow will connect individuals to a user’s entire online portfolio by turning their internet bio into a dedicated landing page that features their most important links.

Built by the Streamlabs team, this tool was designed to help creators, influencers, and brands that are constantly involved in the online creator ecosystem, working to consolidate a user’s online presence to be quickly accessible for potential fans, business partners, and sponsors.

It will also have features integrated into the landing page, like a tipping feature that allows audiences to tip directly through the page.

“Live streamers, creators, and influencers are unique because their online presence is a major part of their brand,” said Ashray Urs, head of product at Streamlabs. “Showcasing that becomes increasingly difficult when their online identity is scattered throughout a dozen different channels and platforms. Willow unifies this experience by giving creators a central hub to showcase who they are, improving brand awareness, and monetization.”

Most social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok only have one dedicated space for its users to link out to another platform. Willow is working to make that a non-issue by providing a highly customizable landing page that will show interested parties someone’s full online presence.

Willow is free to join but will offer a pro version in the near future that will give users access to more pre-designed themes and enhanced analytics for $5 per month. Streamlabs Prime members will gain instant access to the pro version of Willow immediately as part of their membership.

You can learn more about Willow on the platform’s official website.