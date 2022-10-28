Sounds like we might have a date for PlayStation’s Discord integration

All you need now is a good microphone.

PlayStation users can now rejoice—Discord’s arrival on the Sony gaming platform now has an (almost confirmed) release date. Discord has been a luxury application for the PC master race for quite some time, with all its competitors like Team Speak, Skype, and even Facebook Messenger falling to the wayside.

There were rumors floating around the internet with an eagle-eyed leaker who found the PlayStation and Discord connection sharing it on Twitter for all the world to see.

Now, we have a more solid confirmation regarding Discord’s leap to PlayStation consoles. According to InsiderGaming, it’s likely to arrive Mar. 8, 2023.

The “integration will take place during the version 7.00 Update,” with this being scheduled for next year.

Cross-play will be far easier due to this integration. Players were left to find other methods of communication, even having to use other devices in order to call out positions.

The news was originally shared by a data miner called “Advaith,” with the leaker sharing the PlayStation 5’s integration on the mobile app.

Discord PS5 voice integration pic.twitter.com/Qsq2JqUDDH — advaith (@advaithj1) October 23, 2022

In May 2021, Sony announced its partnership with Discord, after it bought minor shares in the communication platform.

This followed Microsoft’s failure to secure a full buyout of Discord, with Sony jumping at the opportunity to get a slice of the Discord voice chat pie.