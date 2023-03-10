Sony speaks up about Microsoft’s Call of Duty offer

In a response to an article written by GamesIndustry.biz, Sony has made a new statement about Microsoft’s offer to extend a deal to it in regard to the game that has been a point of contention in Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard: Call of Duty.

In Microsoft’s response to the U.K. regulator, the Competition and Market Authority, it reiterated its willingness to offer a 10-year contract with Sony in regard to Call of Duty. Recently, it also offered for Sony to release new Call of Duty titles as a day-one release on PlayStation’s competitor subscription service, PlayStation Plus.

Sony’s still not having it, though, and according to a report from Video Games Chronicle, the company still has reservations about such a deal because of licensing costs that could force it to raise prices on newly released Activision Blizzard games after the deal is made.

Those watching the Microsoft purchase of Activision Blizzard unfold were left wondering if Sony would be receptive to the deal now that the offer to put it on PlayStation Plus at launch was on the table. But in a response to GamesIndustry.biz, the company doubled down on its stance that the purchase would harm the market no matter the concessions afforded to it by Microsoft.

“Redacted versions of the observations filed by SIE and Microsoft on the CMA’s remedies notice were made public this week,” Sony told GamesIndustry.biz. “Information regarding the terms of an offer made by Microsoft to provide future Call of Duty releases on PlayStation was redacted at the request of Microsoft. We believe their current offer will irreparably harm competition and innovation in the industry.”

The U.S., U.K., and Europe’s regulatory committees are still all completing their own investigations into whether the purchase will harm competition in their respective regions, so Sony will have to wait and see if the purchase goes through. But it’s unlikely that it is willing to work with Microsoft before the purchase goes through based on consistent statements opposing the deal.