Samsung becomes T1’s official display partner

Samsung used to sponsor T1’s rival, but that’s in the past.

T1 will be sponsored by Samsung, the organization announced last night. The team’s new headquarters in Seoul will be equipped with Samsung’s Odyssey monitors displayed in the Samsung Player Lounge.

All teams and players in the T1 headquarters will be using Samsung’s latest curved gaming monitors, the Odyssey G9 and G7. T1 has professional teams and players in a diverse range of competitive games, such as League of Legends, VALORANT, Fortnite, Dota 2, PUBG, Super Smash Bros., Hearthstone, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and FIFA Online 4.

[T1 X SAMSUNG Announcement]



T1 is proud to announce that Samsung will be our official display partner. T1's new HQ training facility in Seoul will be set up with Samsung's best-in-class monitors Odyssey G9 & G7 displayed at the Samsung Player Lounge.

The partnership will focus on the League team, though. The companies will put together a series of events to consolidate the deal when the HQ is finished. But with no set launch date yet, Samsung only said it’s “soon to be opened.”

A meet-and-greet will allow fans to interact with players and view the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors in action. The company will also show a presentation of highlight videos and “The Locker Room” series featuring the team, which will be uploaded on T1’s YouTube channel.

Formerly known as SKT, T1 is the only team to have won three League World Championships. Samsung’s former team, Samsung Galaxy, faced T1 twice in the finals in 2016 and 2017, with each winning once.

Samsung joins T1’s growing roster of partners that includes Twitch, Nike, Secretlab, Logitech G, and German car manufacturer BMW.