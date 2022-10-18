Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech

Can we put a Riot logo on the Harbor Bridge?

The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape.

Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships.

Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World Record for the “most players online simultaneously on one MMO server.” This success is due to the development of Wargaming Sydney’s “BigWorld Technology”, which helped power over 30 MMOs in their catalog.

As per the agreement, Wargaming Sydney will now be called Riot Sydney, with the League devs now having full ownership of BigWorld Technologies to use as they please.

Riot announced the acquisition in a blog post on Oct. 17. The League creators explained “the studio’s entire development staff will join Riot Sydney, while the existing publishing team will remain a part of Wargaming.”

Wargaming’s acquisition is Riot’s attempt to anchor itself into the Australian game development landscape. The VALORANT developers now have a stronghold down under, taking over a company with over 25 years in the industry.

Naresh Hirani, head of development at Riot Sydney, expressed their excitement for the acquisition, saying, “We were really impressed by the cultural fit we’ve experienced in our dealings with everyone at Riot, and we can’t wait to bring our expertise in global development to the respective teams.”

“I know I speak for the whole team when I say how excited we all are to become part of Riot and help deliver amazing experiences to players,” Hirani added.

The culture at Riot games seems to be on the mend, as a recent Diversity and Inclusion Report provided by the VALORANT developers highlighted their shift into a more inclusive working environment.

Riot Games was plagued with allegations after allegations of sexual harassment claims, resulting in a $100 million payout last year.

The company’s steering to a more inclusive workplace. More than 20 percent of staff at Riot are now women, with a focus on getting women into higher positions in the hierarchy.