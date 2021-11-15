Riot creates new position within its esports division, names Whalen Rozelle the head of global esports operations

Riot is adding a new position as it continues to expand in esports.

Riot Games has established a new position in its esports division called the head of global esports operations, The Esports Observer reported earlier today.

This new role is set to be filled by Whalen Rozelle, who’s being promoted from his position as Riot’s senior director of esports and global head of VALORANT esports. Rozelle’s new role will encompass all of Riot’s esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, Wild Rift, and future games.

Rozelle expressed his gratitude and excitement regarding his recent promotion. “Honored to be leading our esports teams around the globe,” Rozelle said on Twitter. “This past decade of building esports has been a wondrous adventure, and I can’t wait to invest into an even brighter future for esports fans everywhere.”

Rozelle joined Riot in 2012 as the co-head of League esports. The new head of global esports operations was involved in the creation of the LCS in his initial year at the company and the LCS’ eventual move to a franchised model in 2018. A year later, after the release of Riot’s tactical FPS VALORANT, Rozelle moved to the title to help its developing esports scene.

In his new role, the head of global esports operations will oversee the numerous regional leagues across Riot’s esports titles. Rozelle will reportedly continue to serve as the global head of VALORANT esports until the position can be filled by someone else.

Riot recently wrapped up its eleventh World Championship for League, while VALORANT is gearing up for only its third international event in VALORANT Champions later this year.