Riot acquires Hypixel as an independent studio

Riot Games announced the acquisition of Hypixel Studios today in a move to help support the team while it develops Hytale, the studio’s long-awaited creative sandbox block game with roleplaying elements.

“We’ve known the team behind Hypixel Studios for several years, and from the start they’ve been the kind of visionaries that we aspire to support: a passionate studio committed to delivering a groundbreaking, genre-defining experience for players,” Riot’s president Dylan Jadeja said.

We’re excited to welcome @Hypixel Studios to Riot Games. We look forward to supporting the @Hytale team during their development process and beyond. Learn more: https://t.co/PMk6RMRvSa pic.twitter.com/0XjW096TeT — Riot Games (@riotgames) April 16, 2020

Riot is now the parent company of Hypixel Studios. This means the company will have a larger budget for the game, more security for the current staff, and plenty of advisory support from one of the most successful video game companies in the world.

Hypixel has also made a big change in its leadership along with today’s news. Former CEO Simon Collins-Laflamme has stepped down from his position and Aaron “Noxy” Donaghey will take his place.

Noxy is a former Rioter who’s had connections with the company for a long time. When Hypixel was founded in 2018, Riot was part of an advisory group of angel investors that helped support the studio.

Hypixel is also setting up its own physical office in Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland to allow its support staff to help with the day-to-day operations, while also bringing in a new QA team in the process. The company will still have a majority of the team working remotely from across the globe, though.