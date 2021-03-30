Report: Activision Blizzard hires former Trump administration official

Bulatao is the former Under Secretary of State for Management.

Activision Blizzard has hired former Trump administration officer Brian Bulatao to oversee the Call of Duty Endowment at the company, according to an internal email obtained by Kotaku.

Bulatao is the former Under Secretary of State for Management at the U.S. Department of State for former president Donald Trump. Before his role with the Trump administration, he was a leading official in the CIA.

Bobby Kotick, the controversial Activision Blizzard CEO, made a note through the email that Bulatao was “leading the State Department’s talent, diversity, and inclusion efforts,” according to Kotaku.

Steve Linick, former State Dept inspector general fired by Trump at Pompeo’s urging, testified today that sr State official Brian Bulatao (also Pompeo’s best friend) tried to “bully” him and argued that OIG should not pursue the Saudi weapons sales investigation, per Dem readout: pic.twitter.com/bsyVobATx9 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 4, 2020

Bulatao was described as a “bully” and as “Mike Pompeo’s attack dog,” according to a separate report in Business Insider concerning Bulatao’s role in the administration. The article alleges that Bulatao held a key role in the deflection of an independent probe into misuse of government resources.

Bulatao was also described as an “enforcer and a shield” for Pompeo in a separate article in Politico, and had several confrontational run-ins with Steve Linck, at the time the State Department’s inspector general. Pompeo, who at the time was under fire for allegedly misusing the time of State Department staffers to run errands for them, remarked that “[Linck] didn’t take on the mission of the State Department to make us better. That’s what inspector generals are supposed to do; they work for the agency head–that’s me–and they are supposed to deliver and help make that organization better.”

According to Kotaku’s report, Kotick described Bulatao as an “unparalleled combination of business, military, and government experience.”

