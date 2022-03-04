Report: Activision Blizzard being sued for wrongful death of former employee

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of troubling allegations against the company's culture.

Activision Blizzard is being sued for wrongful death by the family of a female employee who died by suicide, according to a report from The Washington Post’s Gus Garcia-Roberts and Shannon Liao.

A portion of the DFEH’s initial bombshell complaint against Activision Blizzard told the story but did not mention the woman by name. Specifically, the DFEH alleges that photos of the woman’s genitals were circulated at a holiday party by her male co-workers and that she took her life on a business trip with a male colleague.

The lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the woman’s parents, Paul and Jane Moynihan, according to the report. The parents’ complaint alleges that Greg Restituito lied to the police about his relationship with their daughter, Kerri Moynihan. Dot Esports has not obtained a copy of the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that Restituito, along with Activision Blizzard, attempted to hide evidence of their relationship after Moynihan’s death.

The L.A. Times reports that the lawsuit claims that Moynihan was subject to a workplace that was “hostile, intimidating, offensive, oppressive, and abusive.”

The DFEH’s initial lawsuit was the first domino to fall. Later, reports emerged that detailed the lawsuit’s allegations of a frat-house adjacent culture and that high-ranking Activision Blizzard officials, including Bobby Kotick, knew about sexual harassment allegations and did little to nothing.

The DFEH’s initial lawsuit remains pending.