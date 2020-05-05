ReKTGlobal partners with TalentX Entertainment to start esports management company

Esports venture company ReKTGlobal is looking to get into the talent management business by forming a partnership with social media monetization company TalentX Entertainment, ReKTGlobal announced today.

Called TalentX Gaming (TXG), the new company will be catered toward personality-driven esports athletes and streamers.

This investment by ReKTGlobal comes during a surge of content creator influence in the gaming livestream marketplace. With top content creators like Ninja and shroud paving the way for others to get paid by making exclusive streaming deals, gamers are negotiating left and right to sign with platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Mixer.

With top gamers being represented by agencies like Loaded and Evolved, the development of a new talent management company is a way for ReKT to further diversify its portfolio of holdings.

TalentX’s involvement in the move follows a quick rise from the startup company that was founded in 2019. The company’s “creator first” motto was used while it worked to help young social media content creators, particularly on TikTok, monetize their brands.

“TalentX Gaming is the formation of a unique and dynamic talent management company, combining ReKTGlobal’s esports industry leading position and TalentX’s meteoric and unprecedented success with TikTok content creators,” said ReKTGlobal co-founder and CEO Dave Bialek. “This partnership now affords gaming and esports influencers and athletes with unparalleled support, insights and execution.”

TalentX Entertainment co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Jason Wilhelm will serve as the new company’s CEO. TXG will operate as a sister company to ReKTGlobal.

ReKTGlobal’s other holdings involve esports organization Rogue, the London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League franchise, marketing services company Greenlit Content, and fan engagement platform Fullcube. The company’s investment group includes notable popular culture celebrities, like DJ Steve Aoki and french NBA player Rudy Gobert.