Queer Women of Esports launches nonprofit for inclusivity and equal representation in esports

There will be a celebration stream for the launch on Feb. 27.

Queer Women of Esports, a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 and dedicated to making competitive gaming a more inclusive and equitable place, is planning a 12-hour event that to celebrate the launch of its nonprofit.

This broadcast will take place on Feb. 27, with the goal of providing allies and viewers with “a judgment-free environment” that will help them gain skills and connect with like-minded people within esports and gaming.

During the event, viewers will be able to celebrate the launch and chat with various hosts and guests Twitch. Limited-time merch will also be available from QWE’s partner Ateyo, and a networking session will be hosted on Discord after the stream ends.

With this launch, QWE is going to bring in esport experts from across multiple parts of the industry to help educate and provide insight about various aspects of esports. This will include panels on topics like “How to Find your Dream Career in Esports” and “Extending the Esports Invitation: Creating an Inclusive, Profitable Fan Base.”

QWE also plans to launch its second Mentorship Class this Summer, in partnership with FPS performance software AimLab. This follows the success of its first program, which included mentors from Riot, Polygon, Team Liquid, and more.

Those who get involved will be matched up with new industry leaders as they work to advance their own careers and improve the overall esports landscape.

You can learn more about QWE, its upcoming initiatives, and more on the Queer Women of Esports website.