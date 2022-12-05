Pricing for first-party Microsoft titles to increase following changing industry standard in 2023

The gaming industry started to see rising prices for AAA titles back in 2020 when Take-Two’s NBA 2K21 sold at a new $70 price point, departing from the then industry-standard $60. Other publishers have started to follow suit, and Microsoft is now preparing to do the same next year.

Microsoft is raising its first-party new titles from its usual $60 price tag and increasing it to $70, starting with games like Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield. All of Microsoft’s new first-party games will likely follow this price point, so gamers will need to shell out more from their wallets to play the hottest new game releases.

In a statement sent to IGN, a spokesperson for Microsoft said that the prices reflect the work and cost put into the game.

“This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles,” a Microsoft spokesperson said. “As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch.”

The move to this new price point isn’t surprising for many who have kept tabs on AAA titles over the last three years. More and more publishers have started to increase their prices to keep up with the increase in the cost of production, including new engines, more staff, and a more prolonged period of development.

The news comes just before The Game Awards, which is set to broadcast on Dec. 8. Now, fans who watch will know that any Microsoft titles that come from the show will be priced at that $70 price tag. While it may sting for gamers, the move isn’t completely out of left field, and there will likely be a slew of game publishers starting to raise their prices as well as the technology and time to craft games increases in quality and quantity.