PlayStation Plus subscriptions are bouncing back as PS5 issues finally draw to a close

Now everyone will be able to have one.

PlayStation 5 sales are skyrocketing and Sony is finally ramping up their production to meet the increase in demand, meaning that previously diminishing PlayStation Plus subscriptions have started to rebound.

The newest generation’s sales are catching up to its predecessor’s, with the console reaching an 83 percent sales increase when compared to the same three-month period a year prior. The PS4 sold 38 million units through its lifespan (at the same point), with the PS5 almost reaching those numbers despite the pandemic causing interruptions while shipping units.

PS5 sales have reached 30 million units in its lifetime, according to reports by SIE president Jim Ryan, during the CES Showcase.

Sony’s first three quarters of the 2022 financial year broke records within the company; the PlayStation creators saw a 34 percent increase and 12.8 million units sold.

PS Plus subscriptions declined during the two quarters prior, however, the three months leading up to January saw an increase in subscribers and PSN users.

Subscribers in Q3 2022 saw a decline from the year prior of roughly 1.6 million but increased from the previous quarter by just under one million, with the end of Q3 2022 reaching 46.4 million PS Plus subscribers.

PlayStation 5 consoles seem to finally be free from supply issues. Sony announced in a blog post on Jan. 30: “If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.”