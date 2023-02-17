OpTic partners up with Dr Disrespect’s game studio for surprising new merch line

OpTic Gaming’s latest merchandise endeavor features a crossover with one of gaming’s biggest streamers—and it looks so damn good.

That’s because OpTic’s special merch this time around is in partnership with Midnight Society, the game studio co-founded by none other than Dr Disrespect. With one of gaming’s biggest creators joining forces with one of esports’ biggest organizations, the news is a surprise that also simultaneously makes sense.

WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE // ENTER THE TOWER



OpTic x @12am



03.17.23

The pairing seems to be celebrating next month’s new release of another “snapshot” version of the studio’s upcoming extraction shooter, Deadrop. It was previously announced that Midnight Society was teaming up with OpTic to reveal the new snapshot next month at Esports Stadium in Arlington.

There are quite a few options in the new clothing line, and they’re a bit pricey. There’s a coaches jacket for $105, a crewneck sweatshirt for $75, a pair of T-shirts for $40 each, and a snapback hat for $35. They all sport the OpTic and Deadrop branding.

Deadrop has some potential to shake up the current offerings in the extraction shooter genre, including Call of Duty’s DMZ and Escape From Tarkov. The game is still very early in development, but Midnight Society is including players in the creation process via these snapshots every few months.

“Snapshot V” of Deadrop will be revealed at the event next month on March 17.