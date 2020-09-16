Nintendo Switch Online reaches over 26 million members

Nintendo released its annual corporate management policy briefing for the fiscal year ending March 2021 and it revealed the number of Nintendo Switch Online subscribers has spiked.

Nintendo’s paid online service reached over 26 million subscribers as of September. The service gathered around 15 million subscribers back in January 2020, and the spike seems to have happened because of Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ launch.

Screengrab via Nintendo

This service is similar to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold but is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. It enables online play, data saved in the cloud, a smartphone app, and some special offers.

Players can only visit islands with other people or share their designs at the Able Sisters’ shop by signing into the Nintendo Switch Online services, for example.

Nintendo pointed out that Super Mario Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Sword and Shield have contributed to the increase in membership over the years. The subscription costs $19.99 for a one-year single-person membership and $34.99 for a family plan for a year.

The corporate management policy briefing also revealed that over 200 million players now have Nintendo accounts, considering Switch and mobile. The number of registered users boosted with the Switch launch and with the release of Mario Kart Tour last year.