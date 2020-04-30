Nintendo might see profit increases of up to 80 percent, analysts predict

Nintendo is set to release its fourth-quarter results next week and analysts are predicting that the company could see decade-high earnings thanks to the skyrocketing Switch sales during the current global lockdown.

In a report from Reuters Japan, several analysts completed a Refinitiv poll and had their results averaged to form a few likely predictions. A particularly interesting prediction sees Nintendo posting an 80-percent jump in operating profit to $505 million for the January to March quarter.

With the majority of the world on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding solace in their home console systems. The Switch console, like many Nintendo systems before it, has tapped into the social aspect of gaming more so than any other system. The ability to keep families and communities together despite whatever distance has been put between them is the greatest selling point of the Switch. Nintendo’s fourth-quarter sales numbers could reflect this.

Nintendo hasn’t seen this sort of raging popularity since the release of its classic Wii console. But because of this, the company has been struggling to keep up with demand.

If Nintendo can find a way to increase the production of Switch consoles, the company might find itself in the best financial state it’s ever been in.

The official numbers will be published on May 7, alongside the figures for the first 12 days of sales of the popular simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.