Ninja unveils new sponsorship deal with Postmates

Ninja might not be getting as many viewers as he once did on Twitch, but the Mixer streamer isn’t having any issues with sponsorship deals. The content creator revealed a new partnership with Postmates today.

Ninja said on Twitter that he was “thrilled” to announce the deal. As part of his announcement, fans can use the code “Ninja100” to get $100 in delivery credits on their account.

Thrilled to announce I'm partnered with @Postmates. Jess and I are loving the app and being able to support our local businesses through it. You all can do the same because new users who sign up and use code Ninja100 receive $100 in delivery credits! pic.twitter.com/lo9IH0tu6O — Ninja (@Ninja) May 1, 2020

Other terms of the deal, including length and compensation, weren’t revealed. Ninja is represented by esports management agency Loaded.

This deal is of particular interest because the announcement by Ninja represents a change for his portfolio in the food delivery sector. Previously, Ninja had a deal with Uber Eats that was announced in the summer of 2018 during his meteoric rise to fame as the most-watched content creator on Twitch.

When Ninja announced that deal on stream in July 2018, the partnership also came along with a promotion code that fans could use for their deliveries. While the expiration date of Ninja’s Uber Eats deal is unknown, the brand was advertising promotions with the streamer on its blog as recently as July 2019.

The “about” section of Ninja’s channel now has an image advertising the new deal and it’s accompanying promotion. Additionally, his stream title encourages viewers to type the command “!postmates” to learn more about the deal.

Other advertisements on Ninja’s channel include ones for his Red Bull branded headband, his record “Ninjawerks” (done in partnership with Astralwerks), his book “Get Good,” and NZXT.