Ninja unveils new shoe collaboration with Adidas

Adidas has officially started to ramp up Ninja’s kick game with a new pair of customized shoes.

The brand began working with the Fortnite streamer in August when the two parties unveiled a partnership. But until now, Ninja’s swag has been limited to just apparel, not shoes.

Today on stream, Ninja revealed the shoes with an announcement that included an unboxing and explanation behind certain details in the design.

Ninja on Twitter So excited to share what I’ve been working on for my first drop with @adidasOriginals! The #adidasbyNinja “TIME IN” Night Jogger. Coming at you 12/31. #createdwithadidas https://t.co/O6WdqHnuz6

Named “TIME IN,” the Nite Jogger shoes by Adidas have a white and cream-colored base with, as one might might expect, a lot of dark blue.

The shoes are rounded out with yellow accents to give it that Ninja-branded flare. The insides of the shoes have bold yellow print that says “TIME IN” on one side and “NINJA” on the other. The outside of the shoes have Adidas’ classic three stripes.

The back of the shoes have a small “20K,” representing the 20,000 hours Ninja said he put into streaming before blowing up. Additionally, the underside of the shoes’ white tongues have a blue Ninja logo.

In a tweet, Ninja disclosed that the new shoes will be available beginning Dec. 31. No price for the shoes has been disclosed yet, but Nite Joggers typically retail for $130. Recently released customized Star Wars Nite Joggers are sold at adidas.com for $130 as well. On stream, Ninja expressed that he didn’t know how much they would cost, but he said that they’d likely “cost as much as normal shoes.”