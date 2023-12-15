Category:
Business

New Sony patent design lets esports fans help or troll during matches 

"Yes you heard me, replace their rifles with pistols."
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Dec 15, 2023 06:32 pm
VALORANT Champions 2023 photo of the signs from the crowd

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment published a patent for a system that would allow fans watching an esports match to participate and affect the match with different effects by meeting different engagement goals.

The patent, titled “Triggering Virtual Help or Hindrance Based on Audience Participation Tiers”, effectively lets fans positively or negatively influence a match from home by participating in different “engagement activities.”

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
CoD fans pack out the CDL 2023 Major 3 in Arlington, Texas.
Good luck to anyone playing OpTic if this system made it to the CDL.Photo via Call of Duty League

As reported by esports.net, one of the figures included in the patent demonstrates a generic, theoretical example of this system, in which more drastic effects take place with each engagement level met. If 100 spectators press a button 10 times, then a cheer effect would play, potentially affecting the opposing team’s audio. If 1,000 spectators share the stream with a certain hashtag, then the players receive a boost. But if 10,000 of them were to scan a QR code that pops up on stream corresponding to their “most hated team,” then that team would lose a life.

Given that it’s a patent, the language and ideas in the official documentation are very vague and generic and don’t apply to any specific esport, but it does paint an interesting potential future of esports viewership and fan engagement. But if something like this possibly made its way to an official esports broadcast, there would be many concerns to monitor.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Related

Esports fans should be booing more, but not like this
VALORANT fans could be a vital source of warmth during the seemingly imminent esports winter

It seems like a terrible idea for a system like this to be implemented in any high-stakes environment, like a championship match. Additionally, a system like this could easily be sieged by bots.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

While it may be a new concept to esports, it’s not new to traditional sports competition. The Fan Controlled Football League ran for two seasons in 2021 and 2022 before postponing the 2023 season due to capital funding issues, but it gave fans the option to call in various “power-ups” like a fifth down or a power play.

If something like that did make its way to esports, it would definitely shake things up.

related content

Read Article ‘Thanks for the memories’: E3 is officially saying goodbye
The E3 logo.

‘Thanks for the memories’: E3 is officially saying goodbye

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 12, 2023
Read Article Epic wins landmark case, Google Play App Store labeled ‘illegal monopoly’
Fortnite players dropping in from the battle bus to fight

Epic wins landmark case, Google Play App Store labeled ‘illegal monopoly’

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 11, 2023
Read Article EA-owned racing-game studio Codemasters hit with an unknown number of layoffs
Several cars performing a race, driving towards the screen.

EA-owned racing-game studio Codemasters hit with an unknown number of layoffs

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 5, 2023
Read Article PlayStation users relieved after unexplained permanent account bans reversed
The PlayStation logo and text in front of a starry background with the triangle, circle, square and X floating around.

PlayStation users relieved after unexplained permanent account bans reversed

Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Dec 5, 2023
Read Article ‘Banjo fans, I hear you’: Xbox CEO gives fans hope for future return to classic franchises
Banjo and Kazooie celebrating in Smash.

‘Banjo fans, I hear you’: Xbox CEO gives fans hope for future return to classic franchises

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 1, 2023

Related Content

Read Article ‘Thanks for the memories’: E3 is officially saying goodbye
The E3 logo.
Category:
Business
Business

‘Thanks for the memories’: E3 is officially saying goodbye

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 12, 2023
Read Article Epic wins landmark case, Google Play App Store labeled ‘illegal monopoly’
Fortnite players dropping in from the battle bus to fight
Category:
Business
Business

Epic wins landmark case, Google Play App Store labeled ‘illegal monopoly’

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 11, 2023
Read Article EA-owned racing-game studio Codemasters hit with an unknown number of layoffs
Several cars performing a race, driving towards the screen.
Category:
Business
Business

EA-owned racing-game studio Codemasters hit with an unknown number of layoffs

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 5, 2023
Read Article PlayStation users relieved after unexplained permanent account bans reversed
The PlayStation logo and text in front of a starry background with the triangle, circle, square and X floating around.
Category:
Business
Business

PlayStation users relieved after unexplained permanent account bans reversed

Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Dec 5, 2023
Read Article ‘Banjo fans, I hear you’: Xbox CEO gives fans hope for future return to classic franchises
Banjo and Kazooie celebrating in Smash.
Category:
Business
Business

‘Banjo fans, I hear you’: Xbox CEO gives fans hope for future return to classic franchises

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 1, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.