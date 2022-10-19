Netflix is opening a new studio with a star producer from Overwatch

Last month Netflix announced it’s opening a new gaming studio located in Helsinki, Finland. Today, we found out that Netflix’s VP of gaming, Mike Verdu, is planning on opening yet another gaming studio.

The studio, which will be located in Southern California, will star Chacko Sonny, an executive producer who worked on Overwatch and God of War Ascension.

“We are starting another organic new studio in Southern California, this time around Chacko Sonny, who oversaw production on God of War Ascension for Santa Monica and oversaw a portfolio of their games, and then was executive producer of a little game franchise called Overwatch,” Verdu said.

Verdu aims to build an entire team of professional developers around him. “He could have gone anywhere, he could have raised money, he could have done anything and he chose to come here. We are building a team around him and looking to him to reinvent what games can be,” he said.

The news was dropped during the TechCrunch Disrupt event, so, currently, we don’t know any exact dates, details, or names of people who will have the honor of working with Chacko Sonny. Still, we will keep you posted on any relevant piece of information regarding Netflix’s fifth studio as soon as it emerges.