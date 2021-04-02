NBA 2K League partners with Sony, names PS5 as official console

The console and brand will also be presenting sponsors for multiple upcoming events.

The NBA 2K League has entered a multi-year partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment that makes the company’s PlayStation 5 the official console of the league.

The deal goes into effect this month and will see all 23 teams and their 138 active players competing on PS5 hardware during games and events moving forward.

To boost the partnership, the upcoming Three for All Showdown Qualifier, which will run on April 5 and 6 is being hosted by PlayStation. The winner from the one-on-one qualifier will move on to compete in the Three for All Showdown on April 9 and 10.

The PS5 will serve as the presenting sponsor of that event, and it will feature 2K League players, fans, and social media influencers competing for a share of a $25,000 prize pool in three-on-three matchups.

“NBA 2K League players are the best in the world at what they do, so it’s only fitting that they compete on the best gaming equipment in the world,” 2K League President Brendan Donohue said. “PlayStation is a long-standing global leader in interactive entertainment, and we are thrilled to be able to leverage their gaming expertise and technology to create the optimal experience for NBA 2K League players and fans.”

PlayStation will be heavily featured in league broadcasts through branding and signage in the league’s physical and virtual studios.

The 2K League will also host other global fan tournaments featuring league‑related prizing through PlayStation’s Competition Center. A collaborative content series will be running on future 2K League broadcasts and social media channels in the coming months.

More details about the partnership and future events will be shared in the coming weeks.

