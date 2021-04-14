Nadeshot partners with Excedrin to tackle gamer headaches

Have you ever tilted so hard during a marathon session of ranked matches that you give yourself a headache?

Most gamers have experienced some form of this frustration. And now, 100 Thieves CEO and former Call of Duty pro Nadeshot is teaming up with Excedrin to help fight off gamer headaches forever.

So @Excedrin hit me up when they heard I deal with the occasional gaming-related headaches. I’m stoked to team up with them to share mindful gaming tips that help me manage the headaches. Stay tuned and keep your head in the game! #gameoverforheadaches #ad pic.twitter.com/cAjJWfy3FU — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) April 14, 2021

New research from Excedrin suggests that 71 percent of gamers are concerned about headaches related to prolonged gaming, yet “the majority of them play through the pain.” And 92 percent of gamers report spending more time gaming during the pandemic, so they’re being “met with an increased exposure to headache triggers than ever before.”

“I’ve experienced headaches while gaming for many years, but it’s not something that’s widely discussed within the gaming world,” Nadeshot said. “Instead, many of us brush it off or ‘tough it out’ to keep playing. The truth is, headaches can take you out of the game and have an impact on performance—and no one wants that. I like to win, and I hate losing more than I like winning. I’m excited to help spread the word with Excedrin so we can all stay focused, compete and—more importantly—crush it.”

With Nadeshot, Excedrin has developed a simple “mindfulness routine” to help gamers combat headaches to keep them in the game and out of pain for extended periods of time.

“Now more than ever, gamers face a unique dilemma; they find immense joy in the sport they love, but it can also be a minefield for headache triggers,” said Dr. Elizabeth Seng, a clinical psychologist and Excedrin’s head pain expert. “Even seemingly ‘small things’ like increased screen time, eye strain and muscular tension can lead to headaches. The mindfulness routine developed by Excedrin can help gamers navigate triggers so they can manage the risk of headaches.”

You can find Excedrin’s six-step approach for keeping your head in the game below: