MonteCristo and Thorin headline new multi-platform podcast network

Multiple esports veterans have set up a podcast network dubbed Last Free Nation, which will include pre-existing shows such as Summoning Insight and The Four Horsemen.

The project is led by esports journalist and former Counter-Strike analyst Duncan “Thorin” Shields alongside former color commentator, analyst, and organization owner Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles. Other esports community figures associated with the project include Christian “IWillDominate” Rivera, Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, Wolf Schröder, Daniel “Dgon” Gonzales, and Alex “MauiSnake” Ellenberg.

Last Free Nation, which launched today, will include eight shows. All of them are available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The network will launch a new show dubbed Power Spike, centered around League of Legends.

The company has an estimated reach of 3.5 million fans, according to the Last Free Nation press release.

The network is described as “the only independent, talent-owned destination in the world of esports dedicated to giving fans access to the most respected and notorious talent in esports sharing real opinions, hot takes, and dynamic conversations,” according to the press release.

Last Free Nation has entered into a partnership with Esportsbet.io, a cryptocurrency betting service that allows users to bet on esports. The sponsorship deal is estimated to be “in the six figures,” according to Forbes.

Peter Morris has joined Last Free Nation as the chief executive officer and will lead the business and strategy operations for the organization. Morris previously worked for podcast network PodcastOne and other companies such as Barstool Sports, IMAX, and Funny Or Die.

“In an industry controlled by video game publishers and tournament organizers, esports fans crave more than commoditized content, they want to connect with authentic voices,” Thorin said in the release.