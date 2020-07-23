Misfits Gaming Group signs partnership deal with the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic

Misfits Gaming Group is expanding its partnership with the NBA’s Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, the three Florida-based organizations announced today.

MGG has been working with the Heat in various capacities since 2018. But this expanded partnership will have all three organizations together to develop opportunities across different markets.

We’ve been working with @MiamiHEAT and @OrlandoMagic since 2017, and we’re excited to kick off the next stage of our partnership together to raise the profile of esports in Florida." @benspoont



📰 https://t.co/zRfObTC4Gu pic.twitter.com/4wKYShGD3x — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) July 23, 2020

Both NBA teams are already committed to supporting several esports initiatives through their partnership with MGG and their individual NBA 2K teams, Heat Check Gaming and Magic Gaming. This deal will allow both teams to include all MGG properties in strategic partnership opportunities, while also providing MGG with access to other brands interested in entering the esports market.

By partnering further with MGG, both NBA teams will gain access to some of the largest competitions across the global esports world, such as the Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, and the League of Legends European Championship.

“We’ve been a partner of MGG from its early stages and have been proud to watch it grow into one of the premier franchises in esports,” said Glen Oskin, VP of corporate partnerships for the Heat. “This new partnership including the Orlando Magic allows MGG and our partners to increase their visibility throughout the state of Florida while allowing Florida’s NBA franchises to further extend our footprint in the esports space. It’s a win-win situation for all of us.”

Both the Heat and Magic will also assist in marketing, promotion, digital, and sponsorship sales on behalf of MGG.

“The Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic are innovators in sports, and we’re incredibly proud to expand our relationship and kick off the first year of a strategic partnership together,” said Lagen Nash, SVP of partnerships for MGG. “This partnership lays the foundation for Florida’s premier NBA and esports franchises to bring together specialist market knowledge and to raise the profile of esports in Florida.”