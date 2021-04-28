Microsoft reports Q3 earnings, Xbox division revenues up 50 percent

The increased demand for Xbox hardware was up 232 percent year-over-year for the quarter.

Microsoft held an investor meeting yesterday that detailed its results for the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year (Jan. 1 to March 31, 2021), which included huge growth for its gaming division and the Xbox brand.

The company saw an overall revenue increase of 19 percent to $41.7 billion. Gaming was a main driver of that growth, fueled by Microsoft’s personal computing division that saw revenue also up 19 percent to $13 billion.

According to the segment results from Microsoft, Xbox-branded content, services, and hardware increased by $1.2 billion out of the total $2 billion for the personal computing division. Services made up $739 million, while hardware sales, which were up 232 percent year-over-year, made up the rest in $461 million.

The growth is driven due to Xbox been in huge demand lately. More people are acquiring the Xbox Game Pass, which now has 23 million subscribers, according to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, a growth of five million compared to the previous quarter. Microsoft is constantly deploying high-profile releases, making it very attractive for Xbox owners.

During the investor meeting, Microsoft also highlighted the performance of Minecraft, which generated over $350 million in microtransactions and a 30 percent year-over-year growth of monthly active users to around 140 million.

You can read the full breakdown Microsoft’s Q3 press release and find more details on the official Microsoft website.