Microsoft’s battle to push through Activision Blizzard deal to face new EU challenge next week

The next phase of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition is about to begin, with the Halo publishers preparing to present its perspective and purchase reasons at a European anti-trust hearing next week.

According to Reuters, Microsoft will attempt to convince EU and national anti-trust regulators their bid for Activision Blizzard (responsible for Call of Duty, Overwatch, and more) doesn’t warrant any concerns regarding anti-competition. They’re reportedly due to present their case at a closed hearing on Feb. 21.

This is the first time the company is presenting its case after concerns were raised by EU regulators. Microsoft has already been met with opposition from U.S. and U.K. regulators.

Beyond that, both Sony and Competition and Fairness regulators have been the thorns in Microsoft’s side too.

Sony’s main concerns around the $69 million dollar deal originated from their potential exclusion from the CoD franchise. Microsoft rebutted these concerns with a “10-year deal” offer which would see both companies given publishing rights for the FPS series for the next decade. Once this ended, the franchise was to become a Microsoft exclusive.

The Activision Blizzard acquisition has taken several turns during its lifespan. The back-and-forth has seen Microsoft negatively critique its own exclusives and fairness commissions crafting lawsuits to block the acquisition.

If Microsoft’s argument is successful, the Xbox creators could add games like Overwatch, Diablo, Starcraft, and many more to its fast-growing exclusives catalog.