MAD Lions enters partnership with Kappa for “game day apparel and merchandise”

A line of clothes and accessories will be revealed tomorrow.

European esports organization OverActive Media, which owns MAD Lions, officially partnered up with sportswear brand Kappa today.

Kappa has become “the exclusive on-stage team kit provider for all MAD Lions teams in Europe.” A line of clothes and accessories featuring both brands will be revealed tomorrow, June 10.

The partnership will also involve content creation, as well as marketing and advertising initiatives.

We're proud to announce that we're partnering with @KappaSport_ES for our game day apparel and merchandise! The first collection of #KAPPA4MADLIONS gear drops tomorrow! 👀



🚨 https://t.co/djwJutSLEC#goMAD #LEC pic.twitter.com/rtB7yPwNyO — MAD Lions LoL English (@MADLions_LoLEN) June 9, 2020

Related: Faker honors Uzi with heartfelt message

“For this partnership, we will be dedicating resources and thinking to our street-style line called Authentic, and will be proud to dress the teams with the passion that is at the core of our business,” Kappa Sport Iberia CEO Philippe Sachet said.

Kappa already entered esports earlier this year with partnerships including the Dota 2 team of RNG and British organization Diabolus.

MAD Lions has teams in League of Legends and CS:GO. Its League team will kick off the 2020 LEC Summer Split on June 12 by taking on Spring Split champions G2 Esports.