London Royal Ravens and Team Rogue add Find Your Grind as team sponsor

ReKTGlobal’s partner Find Your Grind, an educational resource platform, will serve as a sponsor for both the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens and Team Rogue, the company announced today.

The brand’s Rogue sponsorship will include League of Legends, Apex Legends, Rocket League, and Rainbow Six Siege teams.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in a press release, FYG founder Nick Gross said the brand intends to work with the Ravens and Rogue teams to produce content catered to individuals looking for careers in gaming.

“For Find Your Grind, the Royal Ravens and Rogue sponsorships are about more than logos on jerseys and social media pages,” Gross said. “It’s about connecting, inspiring and educating youth on esports career possibilities. We’re looking forward to adding more esports athletes and business pros as FYG mentors in our program, who can help legitimize gaming as a career path in the eyes of students and their parents.

Find Your Grind is a service made to help young individuals who are seeking to further their careers without necessarily having to go to college. Through educational products, online discovery, events, and mentorship, the brand looks to assist those who might not want a traditional education.

Find Your Grind first worked with ReKTGlobal in 2018 to make a semester-long gaming accelerator program with help from professional Twitch streamer DrLupo. The program was intended to give young Fortnite players a chance to learn the ins and outs of becoming a pro gamer and content creator.