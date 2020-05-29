Lamborghini enters esports for first time with The Real Race tournament

Automobili Lamborghini has made its first partnership in the esports world with The Real Race tournament on Assetto Corsa Competizione, an Italian sports car racing simulator game by Kunos Simulazioni.

The luxury sports cars brand will hold a tournament throughout June, starting today with five qualifier weekends until Aug. 2. The final will go live on Sept. 18 at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

Image via Automobili Lamborghini

Assetto Corsa Competizione was developed alongside car manufacturers and provides a dynamic platform for Lamborghini’s latest racing series. The game is even used by official Lamborghini Squadra Corse test and race drivers in their real-world preparations.

Lamborghini’s in-house design department created 12 exclusive car models for competitors to use. Each car displays the trademark logos of long-standing Lamborghini Squadra Corse partners, such as Pertamina, Pirelli, Roger Dubuis, and the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO, which is the three-time winning car of the Daytona 24 Hours.

The top three players from the tournament’s live finals will enjoy a three-day experience in Italy, the home of Lamborghini. Players will also have a chance to train alongside Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers and the opportunity to drive a real Lamborghini race car at an internationally-renowned racetrack.

The competition is open to players of all experience levels. Registration starts today with a free download of Assetto Corsa Competizione over the weekend.

Former Formula One racing driver David Coulthard MBE will be the studio-based commentator for the live event. “The Real Race is designed to portray realism and professionalism,” Coulthard said. “Skills in sim racing are so transferable, which is why Lamborghini wants to give players an opportunity to test drive the real thing as part of the prize.”

The first qualifier week starts today with the first race taking place on June 7. Players can follow the tournament on Lamborghini’s new esports website.