Immortals teams up with Nerd Street Gamers to make digital esports camps

Immortals Gaming Club is starting up a new online esports summer camp, the organization announced today. It’ll be focused on League of Legends and Overwatch amid stay-at-home guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic that have parents wondering what to do with their children once school is out.

To pull this off, Immortals is teaming up with Nerd Street Gamers, an organization that makes esports facilities and puts together events with an aim toward making esports accessible to all.

As part of the program, gamers will be able to learn from professionals, including coaches, players, and content creators. The goal of the camps is to teach virtual “campers” all of the basics to the competitive elements of their games, including effective communication and game strategy.

“Almost overnight, staying home to play video games became the socially responsible thing to do,” Nerd Street CEO John Fazio said. “Esports has the opportunity to fill the void left by cancelled summer camps and other events.

The important part here is that everything is done online. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the postponement or cancellation of numerous events and summer camps, Immortals and Nerd Street are aiming to provide an alternative to parents who want to keep their kids safe but also engaged in some interpersonal activity.

“This is a unique moment in time,” Immortals Gaming Club Chief Commercial Officer Jon Tuck said. “We believe the camps will serve gamers and their parents well while establishing a format that we plan to replicate for years to come.”

There are multiple options for those interested in getting involved. From June 30 to July 16, there will be a twice-weekly League camp.

Additionally, an Overwatch camp will take place from July 13 to 17 and a week-long League camp will happen the following week, July 20 to 24. The cost for any of those camps will come out to around $150.