Immortals have reportedly acquired Infinite Esports & Entertainment

The Immortals Gaming Club has reportedly bought out Infinite Esports & Entertainment, the owners of OpTic Gaming. The troubled esports organization was acquired by Immortals on June 4 according to business website Crunchbase, although neither party has confirmed the buyout publically.



Immortals were the frontrunners to buy out OpTic, although Green Wall founder Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez was also trying to buy back the esports organization from Infinite. It’s unclear as to whether Infinite was sold off with or without OpTic, or if the sale has even gone through in the first place.



If Immortals acquire Infinite Esports & Entertainment and the OpTic brand, Immortals will gain all of their teams and spots, including representatives in League of Legends, Overwatch, and Call of Duty. Immortals were not given a spot when the LCS was franchised in 2018, and have seemed eager to re-enter the space.



Immortals also own the Los Angeles Valiant in the Overwatch League, while Infinite own the Houston Outlaws. League rules state that a business can only own one team at a time, meaning that Immortals would need to find a new owner for the Outlaws if the move is finalized.



Crunchbase users are able to change the status of a business with a free account, meaning that an ordinary user with no knowledge could have updated Infinite’s status without confirmation.

