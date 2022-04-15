HyperX renews partnership with Dignitas, signs EMUHLEET as ambassador

HyperX, a company that manufactures computer accessories aimed at gamers, has renewed its partnership with DNew Meta Entertainment, Inc., which is the gaming organization that houses Dignitas and media platform Raidiant. HyperX has also signed Emmalee “EMUHLEET” Garrido, who plays for Dignitas’ female roster in VALORANT.

HyperX has been partnered with Dignitas since 2013. With this renewal, it also becomes the official peripheral partner of Raidiant. The Raidiant partnership focuses on desktop microphones, which is aimed at helping content creators up their content quality.

EMUHLEET was signed as the company’s latest HyperX Hero. As an ambassador of the company, she will participate in various marketing programs and will work with HyperX and Raidiant to “inspire, educate and spotlight women gamers to champion a stronger female-inspired community.”

“Working with Dignitas for over nine years, HyperX is proud to not only renew our sponsorship and add EMUHLEET to the HyperX family, but also work closely with Raidiant to help elevate women’s voices and activities in the gaming community,” said Stephanie Winkler, HyperX director of marketing. “HyperX continues to bring great products to the gaming community and is committed to supporting a strong, healthy environment for all gamers.”

One of the first events Raidiant will help HyperX and Dignitas with is a Skateboarding Crossover Event that involves all three brands. The event will include competitive opportunities, as well as meet-and-greets and the opportunity to be involved in the women’s skate and gaming communities in the Los Angeles area.

Now that all three brands are partnered together, fans will likely see a lot of crossover between them, bringing multiple communities together. HyperX, Dignitas, and Raidiant are all brands that support women in gaming, so fans of all three are likely looking forward to seeing some great things come from the partnership.