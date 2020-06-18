HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas set to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

Allied Esports is reopening its flagship venue next week. It’s been closed down for a significant amount of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas will be open again to the public starting on June 25 with a new adjusted schedule as well as numerous health measures and guidelines.

Along with special sanitization rules, the venue will have some new physical distancing policies, including six feet of separation between gaming stations and marked floor icons for people waiting in lines.

“The health of our communities will always come first and foremost, and we’ve taken the necessary steps to create an environment where gamers can come together again,” Allied Esports CEO Jud Hannigan said. “We’re confident that with our safety protocols in place players and fans will still be able to enjoy the thrill of the on-site experience that HyperX Esports Arena is known for.”

In addition, Allied posted a number of procedures that it’ll be committed to after returning to business. Along with providing masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves for guests, Allied will be disinfecting game stations and peripherals before and after every use, as well as disinfecting common areas hourly.

Though mask use is suggested but not required by Nevada law, all employees will be required to wear them and Allied will have increased hand washing requirements.

Following the U.S. state of emergency declaration by President Trump earlier this year, Allied Esports ramped up its online tournament planning.

Even though the organization can now host in-person events again, Allied said it’ll continue to execute the tournaments it has scheduled for June and introduce more next month.