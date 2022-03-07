Hi-Rez Studios to donate revenue from Russia to UNICEF for Ukraine aid

The money will go toward aiding the children of Ukraine.

The CEO of Hi-Rez Studios made a big announcement regarding how the company is reacting to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hi-Rez Studios CEO Stewart Chisam revealed that the company will be donating 100 percent of its revenues from Russia in March and April to UNICEF. That money will then be directed to help children in Ukraine.

In a tweet posted last week, Chisam made the announcement and also said Hi-Rez will kick things off with a $50,000 donation to the organization that he indicated would be made immediately. Chisam ended his tweet with the line “money spent on our games in Russia is spent to help Ukraine.”

Some of the games that Hi-Rez owns and operates include Rogue Company, Realm Royale, Paladins, and likely the most well-known, Smite. That means any money spent on the above games in Russia over the next two months will be sent directly to UNICEF.

“UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescence,” the company’s website reads.

For more information on what UNICEF is doing to help children in Ukraine impacted by the Russian invasion or to make your own donation, you can click here.