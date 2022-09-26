Guild Esports signs new all-female team, expands support for women in esports with new partnership

Guild Esports in conjunction with Sky UK, an entertainment company, has vowed to create more opportunities for women in esports in one of the largest European esports sponsorship agreements to date.

The organization, which is partly owned by soccer star David Beckham, now has the funding to field an all-female Rocket League team. This is the second all-female roster that the organization has signed, the first being the highly successful VALORANT team, which was formed last year.

Guild also noted that the sponsorship is centered around three core commitments, one of which is to provide more opportunities for women in esports, and the other two are to deliver esports performance and coaching development, and to provide esports competitions for Sky VIP customers.

Chief executive of Guild Esports Kal Hourd said they were pleased to welcome Sky UK, which is the eighth company to sponsor the organization after it went public on the London Stock Exchange. Sky UK joins other notable sponsors such as Coca-Cola, HyperX, and Subway.

“We believe this partnership will drive Guild to the highest levels of performance in top-flight esports across the four games where we field our pro-players, as well as to become a global leader in coaching and performance,” Hourd said.

Fans of the organization are hoping that there will be more women’s teams signed and that this move from one of the biggest names in EU esports will inspire other companies to sign more all-women rosters.