Grandma learns about esports: New British TV show introduces grandparents to competitive gaming

Esports are continuing to become more mainstream.

A new esports-themed television show for children aired today on CBBC, a British channel operated by the BBC. The show is called Game on Grandparents, a gaming competition that has children showing their grandparents what esports is all about.

Young kids passionate about competitive gaming will let their grandparents experience what it means to really play these games, from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon to World of Warcraft and Minecraft. An early trailer shows the grandparents attempting to play the games (and failing) while the kids giggle on the sidelines.

Later in each episode, grandparents will pair up with their kids to compete against one another in a variety of games. Some hilarious moments highlighted in the trailer include two grandparents duking it out in Super Smash Bros. as Kirby and taking on a skiing competition in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Game On Grandparents will also feature a lot of popular gaming content creators like Ali-A and Vikkstar. These gaming influencers will provide some insight and coaching to the grandparents in each episode. Call of Duty League commentator Miles Ross will provide commentary for the competition portion as well.

This isn’t the first time that esports have made their way into pop culture and mainstream media. Gamers will all wince when they remember Ninja flossing in Times Square for a New Year’s Eve special. Ninja was also featured in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

The first episode of the new television show will air on Aug. 15. It can be watched on CBBC, where it will air every Monday morning for the next two weeks. Episodes will also be available to watch later on using the BBC iPlayer.

Game on Grandparents is an attempt to show the older generations what gaming is all about, ending some of the stigma surrounding video games that have built up over the years. Games are about strategy, teamwork, leadership, and communication, as these grandparents are sure to find out as they attempt to beat each other in some of the most popular competitive games there are.

Of course, not all seniors are against gaming. The Silver Snipers are a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team made up entirely of seniors that promote the game for keeping your mind sharp and your hand-eye coordination quick.