Gamers celebrate Microsoft beating FTC in court to buy Activision: ‘It’s finally over’

Gaming fans from all around the world are seemingly happy to see that the twisting, turning plot of Microsoft trying to purchase Activision Blizzard is reaching its final stages.

From what it looks like, Microsoft is closer than ever to completing the acquisition of Activision after judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s preliminary injunction request on July 11.

Judge Corley noted throughout her decision that Microsoft has been publicly vocal about continuing to release Call of Duty titles to PlayStation over the next 10 years, instead of making it an Xbox exclusive right away. The FTC’s main argument was that people would get less access to Activision products with the merger, but Judge Corley opined that the merger will have the opposite effect.

While some gamers expressed their concerns over Microsoft being able to purchase Activision, a lot more people seem happy that the acquisition process is coming to an end. Anti-trust regulation entities from the U.S., U.K, and Europe have been all over this case since the deal was first announced in January 2022, and both Microsoft and Activision were facing difficulties to finish the deal prior to July 18, the original deadline.

As soon as the court ruling became public on July 11, plenty of gamers expressed relief on social media that the acquisition saga seems to “finally” be over, regardless of whether the ruling turns out to be good or bad for consumers.

Although several people think the process is completely over, this isn’t accurate just yet.

Why Microsoft’s acquisition process of Activision Blizzard isn’t over

The legal battle between the FTC and Microsoft and Activision was the most significant hurdle Microsoft had to overcome in order to finish the purchase of Activision.

The companies, however, still need to get it approved in the U.K. The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal in April over cloud gaming concerns. Now that Microsoft beat the FTC in court, the CMA is willing to pause the legal battle and renegotiate with Microsoft, according to The Verge.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said they’re ready to work with the U.K. regulators in an email sent to employees on July 11.

“We’re optimistic that today’s ruling signals a path to full regulatory approval elsewhere around the globe, and we stand ready to work with UK regulators to address any remaining concerns so our merger can quickly close,” Kotick said.

