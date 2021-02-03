G Fuel, Logic to drop new ‘Bobby Boysenberry’ flavor on Feb. 17

Pre-orders are open for the next few days.

After Logic retired from rapping and transitioned to streaming in July, the multi-platinum artist partnered with gaming energy drink company G Fuel for the second time.

Now, G Fuel and Logic have announced the launch of their new collaborative flavor “Bobby Boysenberry,” which will launch on Feb. 17.

My Limited Edition *BOBBY BOYSENBERRY* @GFuelEnergy Flavor is now available for PRE-ORDER!! 🔥



USE CODE LOGIC @ https://t.co/kTDK9wB6i0 pic.twitter.com/XkQ6oZnosz — Bobby Billion (@Logic301) February 3, 2021

“I’m beyond excited to announce my official flavor in partnership with G Fuel,” Logic said. “As a passionate gamer and a fan of G Fuel, this flavor is yet another amazing moment for my career and fans.”

The new sweet and tart flavor will be available to buy in the usual 40-serving tub energy formula on Feb. 17 or in 16 oz cans for fans in the United States in early April. There is also a limited-edition collector’s box that bundles the 40-serving tub with a 16 oz Bobby Boy shaker cup.

Image via G Fuel Image via G Fuel Image via G Fuel

“We’re humbled and honored to expand our five-year partnership and collaborate with Logic on producing G Fuel Bobby Boysenberry,” G Fuel founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan said. “This flavor is dedicated to all the Bobby Boy fans around the world who want increased energy and focus as they overcome obstacles and conquer challenges in both life and gaming.”

Bobby Boysenberry is the 55th flavor G Fuel offers in its classic energy formula roster, while it is just the 15th flavor to join the G Fuel can lineup.

You can pre-order the Bobby Boysenberry tub or the collector’s box on the official G Fuel website through Feb. 5.