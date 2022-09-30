Free Fire giant joins forces with R6, League title winner in scene-altering Brazilian merger

One of the biggest organizations in Free Fire now has teams in multiple esports.

Los Grandes, a Brazilian esports organization known for its presence in Free Fire, has completed the acquisition of another Brazilian organization Team oNe, the CBLOL Winter 2017 and Rainbow Six Mexico Major 2021 champions, today for an undisclosed price.

The merger will see Los Grandes also compete in other esports titles such as CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, and League of Legends, in which Team oNe had already invested. The debut of this partnership will take place at the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament in Stockholm, where the CS:GO players Pedro “Maluk3” Campos, Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa, Alencar “trk” Rossato, Victor “iDk” Torraca, and Matheus “pesadelo” Panisset will play under the Los + oNe banner.

Na vida, nossas companhias nos tornam mais fortes. 💪



Com muito orgulho anunciamos que hoje a @teamoneesports chega para somar fazendo o L de Los Grandes. Agora somos todos a onda laranja! 🥹🧡🖤



LOS GRANDES E TEAM ONE pic.twitter.com/aZE6PcrVwd — LOS GRANDES (@losgrandesgg) September 30, 2022

“We will unite our rosters with the acquisition and we’ll share our infrastructure to operate together with the goal to grow our presence internationally,” Los Grandes and Team oNe said in a statement to HLTV’s vertical Dust 2 Brasil. Los Grandes and Team oNe will have one CS:GO lineup competing in North America and will have another lineup competing on South American soil.

With this partnership, the business of Los Grandes and Team oNe will be handled by Los Grandes’ CEO Rodrigo “El Gato” Fernandes, Los Grandes’ partner and adviser Rodrigo Terron, and Team oNe’s CEO Alexandre “kakavel” Peres.

Even though the CS:GO team attending the Americas RMR will play under the name Los + oNe, this will not be the final name of the merge between the two Brazilian organizations. The official name is in the works and will be revealed at a later date.